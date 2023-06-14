Chiefs WR Skyy Moore more relaxed heading into 2nd season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Skyy Moore had an up and down rookie season, from troubles as a punt returner, to injuries and working to adjust to playing in the National Football League.

But heading into his second professional season, Moore says he feels a lot more relaxed.

"Last year was getting here and learning to know the culture, the playbook and getting a feel of how people do things here," Moore said after the Chiefs second day of mandatory minicamp. "It was a challenge to say the least, but coming into year two — I definitely feel like I got the hang of everything."

Moore says he's now more situated with the team, and it will allow to let loose and show his natural ability as a player.

"Now I know the playbook, I know what (Mahomes) like, what Coach Reid and Nagy likes, it just will let me be a Chiefs receiver versus being the rookie," Moore said.

A goal for Moore during the offseason was to gain more muscle, and focus on the little things of being a receiver that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wants more out of.

"I knew what I needed to improve on late in the season last year," Moore said. "When to come out of breaks, knowing when to look for the ball, figuring out what speed to run a route, all those little details of being a receiver. I knew what to work on this offseason."

