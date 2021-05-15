Children's Mercy Hospital opens up vaccinations to 12-15 year-olds

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Children's Mercy Hospital is vaccinating 12-15-year-olds starting on Saturday.

Kids in this age range will receive Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine as they are the only company approved by the FDA to do so.

Children's Mercy Hospital has two vaccination clinics on Saturday.



8am-4pm at Children's Mercy Hospital Kansas

8am-4pm at Children's Mercy Hospital East

These clinics are by appointment only. Officials at the hospital want you to register online to get your child an appointment. You do not have to be a resident of the state the clinic is in, but the hospital asks you note where you live when you sign up.

Vaccinating this age range is new and parents might have questions about it. Doctors said kids getting this shot is going to get us back where we want to be as a society and community.

"Parents just want to be reassured that the vaccine efficacy is the same for kids as it is for adults. Actually, it's really, really good. The immune response in those kids ages 12-15 is actually a little bit higher than it is in adults, which is all not that surprising. Consequently, they have a little bit more fever, a little bit sorer arm after they get the vaccine. Remember that goes away in a couple of days," Dr. Angela Myers, Director, Children's Mercy Hospital Infectious Diseases Division said.

Children's Mercy Hospital lists on their website a list of upcoming clinics: