City of Blue Springs shows off new holiday light display

KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Independence. Share your story idea with Claire .

—

Starting Tuesday night, Blue Springs’ Rotary Park will be lit up for December.

The city’s North Pole Trail of Lights turns on at 5:30 p.m. It runs each night through Dec. 30, turning off at 10:00 p.m.

It is free and open to the public.

TIM HELLHAKE/KSHB Brian Spano, Communications Manager for the City of Blue Springs

“We want to try and expand on this each year. This is the first year we’ve had this event here. It’s always been at city hall, so now we’re trying to go big,” said Brian Spano, communications manager for the city of Blue Springs.

More than 250,000 lights wrap around trees, the gazebo, archways, and walk-through ornaments to illuminate the park.

The city started turning Rotary Park into a winter wonderland back on Sept. 25, right after the Fall Fun Fest wrapped up.

Since then, workers have been testing everything to ensure the event is ready to open.

TIM HELLHAKE/KSHB Derek Mayden, Blue Springs Parks Superintendent

“I’ve told my wife multiple times that every time I come out and test them, I pick something new that is my favorite. But I think the star, the ornament and the [mayor’s] tree is just awesome,” said Derek Mayden, parks superintendent.

Santa Claus can be found inside the lit-up gazebo from 6-8 p.m. on Dec. 3, 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21.

The mayor’s Christmas tree lighting is also at 5:30 p.m. in the park on Tuesday night. The tree is 28 feet tall and covered with more than 22,000 lights.

Mayor Chris Lievasy, city staff and local school choirs will be in attendance for the ceremony.

There will be free hotdogs, cookies and hot chocolate at the event on Tuesday night.