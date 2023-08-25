City of Fairway partners for T-shirt fundraiser for fallen officer Jonah Oswald

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Those wanting to help the family of fallen Fairway police officer Jonah Oswald have another option to show their appreciation.

On Friday, the City of Fairway announced it is partnering on a T-shirt fundraiser for Oswald.

The tees come in charcoal gray and come in various sizes and are being offered for $25 each.

The front includes a blue ribbon that’s been part of the remembrance of Oswald. The back includes Oswald’s badge, No. 5801.

Shirts can be ordered online. Shirts ordered by noon on Sept. 1 will be available for pickup starting Monday, Sept. 11, at Fairway City Hall, 5240 Belinder Road.

Oswald died in the line of duty following a shooting at the end of a crime spree on Aug. 6 at the QuikTrip in Mission.

