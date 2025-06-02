City of Gladstone begins cleanup efforts in neighborhood of deadly explosion

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city of Gladstone has started its cleanup of the neighborhood surrounding the home that exploded over the weekend.

Just before 11:15 a.m. Saturday, the Gladstone Fire Department responded to a single-family residence in the 100 block of NE 74th Terrace.

Crews found the home “collapsed and heavily damaged,” the city said.

Richard Adams Sr., 86, and two dogs were recovered from the rubble.

In the days since the explosion, the area has been deemed safe for cleanup.

The city said the investigation into the exact cause of the explosion continues, but “preliminary findings suggest the explosion may have involved combustible materials believed to have been stored on-site.”

Amid demolition efforts, the city said building inspectors are going door to door to check for possible structural damage to any neighboring homes. That process is expected to be completed by the end of the day Monday.

The city is asking anyone who does not live in the area to avoid the site until cleanup is complete.

