City of Independence announce 3 finalists for Chief of Police

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The city of Independence, Missouri, announced Monday night the three finalists for the Independence chief of police.

Bryce Johnson, Adam Dustman and Ken Jarnigan were revealed to be the finalists for the job.

Dustman and Jarnigan are both veterans of the Independence Police Department. Jarnigan has been with the department since 1990 and is currently serving as the department's deputy chief.

Jarnigan initially served as the interim police chief following the retirement of Brad Halsey at the end of 2021 . However, Jarnigan was placed on a two week administrative leave in February after an investigation into at least one police officer's misuse of overtime .

Dustman became interim police chief immediately after Jarnigan was placed on administrative leave. Dustman has been with the department since 2008. He earned his bachelor of science in criminal justice and was Summa Cum Laude at Central Missouri State. Dustman was also the valedictorian of his police class when he graduated from the KCPD Police Academy in 2009.

Johnson is the only out-of-state candidate for the job. Johnson is currently the chief of police in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He has been in the role since joining the department in 2017. Prior to Idaho Falls, he also was the Chief of Police in Juneau, Alaska from 2013-2017.

The public will be able to meet all three candidates Wednesday, July 27, from 6-8 p.m. at the Independence Uptown Market, at 211 W. Truman Rd.

