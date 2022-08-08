City of Independence announces Adam Dustman as new chief of police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city of Independence, Missouri, announced Monday that Adam Dustman will be Independence Police Department's next chief of police.

Dustman will transition into the role starting Monday.

"I am honored to be given this opportunity and look forward to the future of this department," Chief Dustman said in a statement. "Independence is a tremendous community which has long-supported its Police. There are changes to be made and challenges to address but I am confident that we will continue to serve our City to the best of our ability."

Dustman has been part of the Independence Police Department for 14 years. He began as the interim police chief after former interim Police Chief Ken Jarnigan was placed on paid leave after an investigation into the misuse of overtime in the city in February.

Jarnigan was also one of three finalists alongside Dustman for the chief of police job when the finalists were announced in July.

The opening for the role came after former Independence Chief of Police Brad Halsey announced his retirement in December .

Dustman earned a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice at Central Missouri State and was Summa Cum Laude.

He will be moving to Independence with his wife and two children, according to the city.

"The selection of our next Chief of Police is one of the most important decisions a city manager makes," City Manager Zach Walker said in a statement. "I am pleased with the thorough search process that included a wide variety of stakeholders."

Walker says any concerns brought to the city's attention were accounted for when making the decision.

"I look forward to working with Chief Dustman to develop proposed recommendations and policy changes to serve Independence more efficiently and effectively," Walker said.

A press conference will be held Monday at 2 p.m. to answer questions on the announcement.