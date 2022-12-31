City of KCMO: Water main break repairs ‘progressing well’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city of Kansas City, Missouri, says repairs to the water main break near W. 17th Street between Main and Walnut streets are “progressing well.”

In an update Saturday, the city reports that after working through the night, crews completed repairs to the line around 1:30 a.m.

Restoration efforts include installing a new line segment and backfilling a portion of the pipe. Further repairs to the street, including paving, will begin Tuesday.

The 30-inch break Friday night caused nearby businesses and apartments to lose water, prompting KC Water to issue a precautionary boil water advisory from Main Street to Manchester Trafficway and from Independence Avenue to Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard.

While residents are encouraged to boil tap water for drinking, KC Water says it is not required .

Video captured of the break shows cars being overturned and one even being sucked into a sinkhole.

Raw video: 30-inch water main breaks in downtown Kansas City, Missouri

KCMO officials say the total volume of water lost was a “small portion,” and the incident will not affect residents’ water bills.

At this time, there is no known structural damage.

“The way water flowed from the break with the vacant lot diverting the flow helped in that regard,” according to a statement from the city.

KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas extended his gratitude via social media to the crews working to make repairs.

“On behalf of the City, I thank the crews for their hard work last night and today,” Lucas tweeted . “We regret any inconvenience to Kansas City businesses, residents, and visitors and remain committed to improving our infrastructure to avoid challenges like these in the future.”

