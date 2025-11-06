City reaches settlement with former City Manager Brian Platt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The City of Kansas City, Missouri, said Thursday in a brief statement that it had reached a settlement agreement with former City Manager Brian Platt.

No details of the settlement between the city and Platt were immediately available.

City Council members, along with Mayor Quinton Lucas, voted 13-0 to remove Platt in a March 2025 City Council meeting.

Platt posted a farewell message on social media about a week after he lost his job.

"Thank you Kansas City for an amazing 4+ years," the statement read. "Being your City Manager has been an incredible honor and privilege and I am extremely proud of the work we have done to elevate our quality of life for all Kansas Citians."

He also said he would continue to be a Kansas City fan on social media.

Platt was put on paid suspension on March 6 after the city lost a $1 million civil lawsuit filed by former City Communications Director Chris Hernandez.

Mayor Lucas gave several reasons for Platt's firing, including failure to take criticism, loss of confidence from the city council and city staff and asking staff to lie.

The city hired Mario Vasquez in May to serve as city manager.

