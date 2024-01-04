City staff seeking public input on proposed Gillham-Trolley Track Trail connection

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city of Kansas City wants to connect 10.5 miles of trails and it is seeking public input on how to proceed.

Thursday, Jan. 4 at 5:30 PM the city is holding an open house meeting to discuss connecting the Gillham Cycle Track, Trolley Track Trail and Brush Creek Trail.

The city is proposing three different ways to connect on Emmanuel Cleaver II Blvd by adding mobility facilities. The first option is a multimodal trail and that is the most expensive. The second option is a poured curbed protection and the third option is a low concrete wall.

KSHB 41 News spoke with BikeWalk KC’s executive director about the plans. Eric Rogers said this would greatly improve safety in the area.

“This is important because traffic crashes that involve people who are walking or biking continue to increase every year. So we have a pretty big epidemic of traffic injuries and fatalities. And it's something that falls even more disproportionately on communities of color,” said Rogers.

He went on to add that not only would it improve safety, but it would greatly expand the routes people can bike and walk and close the gaps to certain neighborhoods.

You can read more about the project on the city’s webpage. If you are unable to attend the meeting but want to give input, there is an online survey available.