Classes continue in North Kansas City School District after outages impact KC-area schools Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The North Kansas City School District says school will resume as normal Tuesday after Briarcliff and Chapel Hill elementary schools lost power Monday following severe storms.

Over 106,000 total Evergy customers were without power from overnight storms Sunday night into Monday, including several KC-area schools.

On Tuesday morning, around 6,800 Evergy customers are without power.

Chapel Hill Elementary School parents were informed by the district in a letter that power will be returned shortly to Chapel Hill Elementary School. The district plans to attend school as normal. Seven Evergy trucks are present at the school, per the letter.

Chapel Hill Adventure Club, the school's before and after school child care program, will report to Ravenwood Elementary School Tuesday morning. Families are asked to enter through the school's main entrance and staff will provide assistance.

The district said that Briarcliff is open and class resumes Tuesday.

"We plan to monitor the situation and inform families when full power is restored," a North Kansas City School District spokesperson stated. "Thank you for your patience and flexibility as we work to resolve the matter."