Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cold weather advisory issued for Kansas City region Sunday night into Monday

Watch the latest forecast any time.
image (26).png
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A cold weather advisory has been issued for the Kansas City region overnight Sunday into Monday morning.

The advisory, which takes effect at midnight, calls for wind chills as low as -14 by Monday morning.

LINK | KSHB 41 Weather Forecast
LINK | KSHB 41 Weather Radar
LINK | KSHB 41 Weather Blog
LINK | KSHB 41 Closings and Cancellations

The KSHB 41 Weather team is calling for several days of below-average temperatures this week, with lows falling below zero and highs struggling to get to the 30s.

The cold weather advisory is a new alert from the National Weather Service that replaces a wind chill advisory.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone