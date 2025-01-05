Cold weather advisory issued for Kansas City region Sunday night into Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A cold weather advisory has been issued for the Kansas City region overnight Sunday into Monday morning.

The advisory, which takes effect at midnight, calls for wind chills as low as -14 by Monday morning.

The KSHB 41 Weather team is calling for several days of below-average temperatures this week, with lows falling below zero and highs struggling to get to the 30s.

The cold weather advisory is a new alert from the National Weather Service that replaces a wind chill advisory.

