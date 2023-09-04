Community activist, business owner react to violent Labor Day weekend in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO — Over the Labor Day holiday weekend, Kansas city, Missouri, recorded four homicides, bringing the city's total to 137 for 2023.

“It goes on all the time," said Tommy Simmons, a KCMO community activist. “And people don't know how concerning it is until it happens to them.”

Some of the gunfire in KCMO over the weekend happened at entertainment districts, including The Plaza, Westport and the 18th and Vine District.

Simmons says this violence is leaving an impact on everyone in KCMO.

"People are not listening; these younger kids are not listening to the big bubba coming out of the penitentiary, [an] OG," Simmons said. "They don’t care; they got they own thought pattern — asking people to put the guns down that is not going to happen; that is not going to work."

After a shooting at the 18th and Vine District injured one person Sunday night, business owners want to others to know the area is thriving.

“You can’t change the narrative of things that is going to happen with individuals,” said Anita Moore, owner and head chef at Soirée Steak & Oyster House. "We are open, we are thriving — it’s businesses down here. We are supporting the community; we are offering jobs to everybody.”

Moore and Simmons are both hoping this area and others can be safe for all.

“We are trying to provide a safe space for us to come and hang out and have a good time and hang out and eat good food and enjoy live music," Moore said.

—