Community donations help KC Dynasty 10U Football Team get to 64th Annual Pop Warner Super Bowl

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — For quite some time, the KC Dynasty 10u Football Team had a game plan that would get them to the 64th Annual Pop Warner Super Bowl.

“We’ve been working all year, hard, and we never gave up and we keep doing our best every single year,” Devin Hill Jr., who plays with the KC Dynasty said.

However, after qualifying for the tournament, the players, parents and coaches were concerned about going, due to the cost.

“We found out in a short amount of time that we were going to Florida, so everyone’s anxiety was high," team mom Renae Carter said. "How much money do we need? How much is it going to take to get the boys down there?"

Now, after donations came rolling in, the team is saying "thank you" to a community of strangers who made their dreams come true, something they didn’t think would happen.

“I felt good because people are so kind of themselves to take time out of their day to donate to us,” Hill said.

It's a feeling that Hill's teammate, Jerron Staurt Jr., can relate to after donations started to come in.

“I was nervous about not having enough money to get there, but when everybody started giving us money to go I started getting excited," Staurt Jr. said.

It was just a few weeks ago that the team was in need of a hail mary and $30,000, to send them to Orlando, Florida, where the Super Bowl takes place. Now, these players parents and coaches have just what they need.

“Thank you to the community for stepping up and helping our boys out," Brandon Hye, head coach for the KC Dynasty said. "[For] Making it possible for them to get to Florida, we were caught by surprise. We didn’t realize the impact the community has on us and helping us beat our goal."

Now with roughly $18,000 donated, Carter said the donations give players more than just an opportunity to play football.

“They’re afforded the opportunity, some have never been out of town before, some have never been on a plane before, so this is a big deal," Carter said.

Knowing that the trip wont fumble, this team is ready to get to Florida.

“Right now we are just putting the final touches on our offense, defense, you know," Dye said. "Going over the small things and keeping the boys locked in. We get off the plane Saturday, we go to check in and we play Sunday morning, so they know they’ve got to be locked in."

Now forever grateful for the community’s help and more than ready to bring Kansas City back the winning title and trophy.

“It’s really real, we have our flights booked, we have our room and boarding booked, this is really real we are going to Florida," Carter said.

Players, coaches and parents say they want the community to understand how grateful they are for the support.

They told KSHB 41 News this trip would not have been possible without them.