Community gathers for prayer vigil after shooting at Olathe East High School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Olathe community came together Friday evening to take a moment to pause and reflect on a shooting that happened at Olathe East High School .

Students, staff and others gathered at the Overland Park Church of Christ.

KSHB 41 News reporter Dan Cohen reported about three dozen students and parents at the vigil.

Service underway at Overland Park Church of Christ for Olathe East families. Prayers and song filling the room. @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/D53ELdvykD — Dan Cohen (@DanCohenTV) March 5, 2022

Prayer and singing filled the room.

It was an effort to come together after an administrator, a student resource officer and a student, who is the suspect, were all injured after being shot at the school Friday morning.

All three victims were transported to the Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

A spokesperson for the hospital said two of the victims were released while the third remains in critical condition.