Community says goodbye to fallen firefighter

PLEASANTON, Kan. — Family, friends, and community members packed the gym of Pleasanton High School Wednesday to say goodbye to fallen firefighter Joshua Haynes.

A funeral for Haynes was held at Pleasanton High School, about 65 miles south of Kansas City.

Haynes died from injuries battling a fire at a chiropractor's office in Pleasanton.

“In his position, he put his life on the line everyday trying to help people," first responder Galen Anderson said.

Anderson works with American Medical Response and was one of many first responders to attend Haynes funeral.

"Having a family myself, my heart just really goes out to the family that said bye to him hundreds of times and wondering if he’s going to come back, just the grief they’re going through with him not coming back after his last call," Anderson said.

The 35 year-old volunteer firefighter leaves behind four children and many coworkers and friends in the tight-knit community.

“It has stirred a lot of people up," Pastor Brandon Hilton said. Hilton is the pastor of a church in town where many of his members knew Haynes.

"Many have commented that they have taken life for granted until they heard of this young man who just so unexpectedly lost his life," Hilton said.

Hilton said in the middle of this tragedy, there's a lesson for everyone to learn.

“It teaches us to take one day at a time and always to focus on your family," Hilton said.

In addition to his work as a volunteer firefighter, Haynes also raced cars at Nevada Speedway. The speedway plans to honor his life with a memorial ride during Saturday's race.

