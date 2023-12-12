Community Services League keeps 'magic of Christmas alive' for families in need

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Community Services League’s Christmas Stores opened Monday and will stay open through Saturday.

In November, the Independence nonprofit opened registration for families. Now, those who signed up can pick out toys, books and winter clothes for their children.

“Times are really tough right now, so we haven’t been able to do much for them at all for Christmas,” said Paula Austin, who was shopping Monday for her two young boys. “It’s helping a lot. It’s keeping the magic of Christmas alive for them.”

She said this year has been especially challenging after her husband lost his job.

“It’s been a tough year for us, especially this year, more so than last year," she said. "So, the joy I’m going to see, it means the world to me for my kids."

Amy Hawley volunteers with the Christmas stores and serves as an area elementary school principal. She said she sees the need for programs such as CSL's daily at school.

“Every day I see a high need for students and their families with the hardships they’re faced with on a day-to-day basis,” Hawley said. “... To give them that opportunity so they have that joy is what’s so exciting about it."

The stores are set to help almost 1600 families this week. You can volunteer as a shopper or make donations to the program through the Community Services League’s website.

