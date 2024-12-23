Congressman Emanuel Cleaver delivers turkeys to Independence Towers residents amid rent strike

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Residents at Independence Towers, like Chris Carlton, will tell you it's been a tough few months between a child's fatal fall and a rent strike that started this year.

"We still see a lot of people with longstanding issues that haven't been addressed." Carlton, a KC Tenants leader, said.

Missouri Congressman Emanuel Cleaver II hoped he could relieve some resident's holiday stresses. He and his team brought over 60 turkeys for the residents on Monday.

"This is my little way of giving turkeys to say, 'Hey, I’m still here, I’m still with ya, we’re going to try to do everything we can,'" Cleaver said.

Back in the fall, Cleaver and Fannie Mae, the organization that oversees property conditions at the towers, gave over $1.3 million to go toward upgrades at the apartments.

"These people have had to endure living conditions that we in a civilized nation should all find intolerable," Cleaver said.

Carlton said he's seen the money be put to good use — the hallways have been repainted, as well as received new carpets.

However, there are still a lot of things to be addressed. Just on the first floor, you'll find at least four units with signs on them stating they are unsafe to enter.

Cleaver's goal for the apartments in 2025 is to find a new property owner, but that comes with challenges that are out of his control, he said.

"We have other properties trying to do the same thing," Cleaver said citing Parade Park and Quality Hill as examples. "There is an end to federal funds at some point."

Carlton said the residents have been approved to continue the strike into January. His goal for next year is to see more positive changes.

"​It was complete silence until it escalated to the point that we were withholding our rent, and now we are finally seeing things done, and I want to continue to see things improve in this building," Carlton said.

