Court documents reveal accused murderer, rapist Timothy Haslett Jr. confessed to having additional victims

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Court documents unsealed Tuesday revealed details investigators learned of during the ongoing criminal case of Timothy Haslett Jr.

Haslett, an accused murderer, rapist and kidnapper, has been in custody since Oct. 7, 2022, when he was arrested in Excelsior Springs.

He's charged with first-degree murder in the death of Jaynie Crosdale, several sex crimes, kidnapping and assault, among others.

The documents allege that Haslett admitted to having additional victims to a woman he was holding against her will.

Disturbing allegations from woman who escaped "dungeon" in Haslett's basement

On Oct. 7, 2022, just before 8 a.m., police responded to the 300 block of Old Orchard Street because a woman had been knocking on doors and asking for help.

Police made contact with the woman who was wearing sex paraphernalia, as well as a metal collar around her neck with a padlock and duct tape, according to court documents.

The woman said she had been picked up on Prospect Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri, in September 2022.

Haslett allegedly picked her up in a truck and offered her $350 to go to his house.

Court documents show the victim told police Haslett pointed a gun at her, forced her to perform sexual acts on him and to take drugs. He also allegedly took all of her cell phone devices.

The documents also detail what she says happened when they arrived at Haslett's home.

In those documents, the woman said he restrained her with locks in a room in his basement described as a "dungeon."

There, the woman said Haslett sexually assaulted her and called her his "sex slave."

She also said in the documents that Haslett said there were two other women he had held captive who died.

Haslett allegedly told the surviving victim that he killed one of the women by using a gas mask on her.

He also allegedly told her that a second woman died from electrocution after he sexually assaulted her.

Court documents show Haslett told the victim that if she didn't listen to him, "he would suffocate her and put her in a barrel like the rest of them."

The woman said Haslett would punish her by shocking her, and even kept food from her unless she performed sexual acts.

The documents say the woman managed to escape the room by slipping her arms out of the chains and running out of the home while Haslett left with his son.

Search warrant executed on Haslett's home

On the day Haslett was arrested, court documents show investigators executed a search warrant on his home.

Inside, investigators located numerous items of lingerie, items used for electronic storage, external hard drives and cell phones, among other things.

They also located numerous large blue barrels and a black gas mask.

The documents show that in his basement, investigators located the dungeon, which had two security cameras inside of the room, as well as one outside the room, which was pointed toward a shower.

Investigators also reviewed photos on one of Haslett's cellphones, which showed another woman lying on a floor next to a bed.

The room she was in contained restraints, chains and handcuffs.

The woman shown in that photo was different from the woman who managed to escape Haslett's basement.

Authorities begin to search for Jaynie Crosdale

On Jan. 12, 2023, a family member of Jaynie Crosdale contacted police to file a report because they had not heard from her since September of 2022.

The family member said she saw Crosdale while watching local television news after police said Crosdale may have been a witness to Haslett's case.

Police also spoke with two other family members — one who said they hadn't spoken with Crosdale since March 2022 and another who said they hadn't seen her since August 2022 near Independence Avenue and Van Brunt Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri.

Authorities weren't able to find any evidence that Crosdale was alive after the early days of June 2022, according to court documents.

Jaynie Crosdale's remains located inside barrel in Missouri River

On June 24, 2023, Jaynie Crodale's remains were located in the Missouri River in Saline County.

Two kayakers contacted the Missouri State Highway Patrol and told them they were on a kayak trip when they decided to camp for the night near an area known as Hill Shoe Island.

The kayakers said they found the blue barrel that contained Crosdale's remains and were going to use it for target practice.

They moved the barrel and after setting it down, the lid came off and remains appeared.

The remains were analyzed by the Boone County Medical Examiner's Office and later confirmed to belong to Crosdale on July 31, 2023.

Notably, court documents didn't identify Crosdale, but the circumstances listed inside them matched previously released information by authorities on the investigation into Haslett and Crosdale.

