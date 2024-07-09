LIVE | Clay County prosecutors set to announce new charges against Timothy Haslett

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson has called a news conference for Tuesday afternoon to announce new charges against Timothy Haslett.

WATCH LIVE:

Last year, Haslett, 41, was charged with several felony sex crimes charges, kidnapping, assault and endangering the welfare of a child in connection to several alleged crimes in late September 2022 at a home in Excelsior Springs

Excelsior Springs police launched a multi-day investigation that started in October 2022 after a woman began knocking on doors before 8 a.m. and claimed to have been kidnapped and raped.

She told police that Haslett held her against her will for several weeks and repeatedly sexually assaulted her in the 300 block of Old Orchard Street.

Court proceedings have continued into 2024 on those charges.

A spokesperson for the Clay County Prosecutor’s Office said the new charges announced Tuesday stem from a second victim.

The press conference is set for 3:30 p.m.

Haslett remains in custody at the Clay County Detention Center.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.