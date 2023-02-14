Clay County prosecutor announces 9 new felony charges in Excelsior Springs kidnapping case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Timothy Haslett Jr. has been indicted on nine new felony charges in a superseding indictment connected with an alleged kidnapping and rape last year in Excelsior Springs, the Clay County Prosecuting Attorney announced Tuesday.

Haslett, 40, had previously been charged with three felonies in connection with the alleged kidnapping and sexual assault of a 22-year-old woman in September and October 2022 in Excelsior Springs.

Those charges have been replaced with the new nine-count indictment.

Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson announced the new charges Tuesday — one count of first-degree rape, four counts of first-degree sodomy, one count of first-degree kidnapping, two counts of second-degree assault, and one count of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Thompson said Haslett will appear Feb. 17 in Clay County Circuit Court to face the new charges and prosecutors have asked for a $3 million bond in the case. He faces up to five life sentences, if convicted, Thompson said.

Excelsior Springs police launched a multi-day investigation that started Oct. 7 after a woman began knocking on doors before 8 a.m. and claimed to have been kidnapped and raped.

She told police that Haslett held her against her will for several weeks and repeatedly sexually assaulted in the 300 block of Old Orchard Street in Excelsior Springs.

Haslett was arrested Oct. 7 and charged with first-degree rape , first-degree kidnapping and second-degree assault. Those charges are expected to be dismissed in light of the new charges.

Earlier that day, a 22-year-old woman frantically knocked on doors in the 300 block of Old Orchard Street and later told police that she escaped from Haslett’s residence .

The woman — who was wearing a trash bag , metal collar with a padlock, and had duct tape around her neck — told police she had been handcuffed and kept in a small room in the basement of Haslett’s house.

She said Haslett had held her against her will since being picked up along Prospect Avenue in September 2022 and had repeatedly whipped and raped her.

Haslett had a public defender appointed in the case, and a Clay County judge declined to reduce his $500,000 bond for the original three charges.

Haslett tried to downplay the initial charges against him as “serious,” but “nothing more than (allegations)” in a Jackson County custody battle with his ex-wife regarding the couple's child.

He was returning from dropping off the son at the heart of the custody battle at school when the woman escaped from the house.

Police were called to Haslett’s home three times in the year before his October 2022 arrest — twice for welfare checks initiated by family or his employer and once for an animal-control violation.

He was initially arrested during a traffic stop as he drove home for the animal-control violation.

The child-endangerment charge stems from "leaving unsecured firearms in areas accessible" to an 8-year-old, according to court documents.

Thompson said police are still hoping to contact a possible witness , Jaynie Crosdale, for the case and are asking for other potential victims to come forward.

Authorities believe Crosdale "may have information relevant to the case," Thompson said.

