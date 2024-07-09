TIMELINE | Case of accused Excelsior Springs murderer, rapist, kidnapper Timothy Haslett Jr.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The case of Timothy Haslett Jr., an accused Excelsior Springs murderer, rapist and kidnapper, garnered lots of interest in the city and around the Kansas City area.

The Clay County Prosecuting Attorney's Office announced additional charges against Haslett on Tuesday.

Amid the new charges, KSHB 41 compiled a timeline of notable developments in the ongoing criminal case against him.

Oct. 7, 2022 — Kidnapping, sexual assault investigation launched

About 8 a.m. on Oct. 6, 2022, police were alerted of a woman who had been knocking on doors and crying out for help.

The woman told police she had been held against her will and sexually assaulted at a residence in the 300 block of Old Orchard.

Police launched an investigation into the matter.

Oct. 7, 2022 — Timothy Halsett Jr. arrested, charged

The same day an investigation was launched, authorities announced Timothy Haslett Jr. as the suspect in the case and charges against him.

He was charged with first degree rape, first degree kidnapping and second degree assault.

Oct. 11, 2022 — Documents reveal conditions victim was found in

On Oct. 11, 2022, documents obtained by KSHB 41's Jessica McMaster revealed more information into conditions that paramedics and authorities found Haslett's alleged victim in.

When paramedics first encountered the victim, she was wearing a trash bag, metal collar with a padlock and had duct tape around her neck.

The victim had also been handcuffed by her wrists and ankle and left in a small room in Haslett's basement.

She reported to investigators that Haslett had raped her multiple times and frequently, and that she managed to escape when he took his children to school.

November 2022 — Haslett addresses allegations in letter to judge

In November 2022, KSHB 41's Sarah Plake obtained a letter where Haslett addressed the allegations against him.

The letter was found in a filing unrelated to the rape and kidnapping case.

Haslett's ex-wife had asked a court to grant a temporary restraining order against him in order to gain temporary full custody of their young child.

"While I understand the allegations are serious, they are nothing more than that," Haslett Jr. said in the eight-page handwritten letter.

January 2023 — Police ask for help to locate witness with potential information on Haslett case

On Jan. 11, 2023, authorities asked for help to locate Jaynie Crosdale, who they believed had information in the ongoing criminal case against Haslett.

The Excelsior Springs Police Department wouldn't further elaborate on the information it believed Crosdale had.

Feb. 14, 2023 — More charges announced against Haslett

On Feb. 14, 2023, Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson announced nine new charges against Haslett in a superseding indictment.

Thompson announced Haslett was charged with one count of first-degree rape, four counts of first-degree sodomy, one count of first-degree kidnapping, two counts of second-degree assault, and one count of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Feb. 17, 2023 — Haslett pleads not guilty

Three days after the new charges were announced against him, Haslett pleaded not guilty to the accusations.

During that court appearance, Haslett appeared in a striped gray jail jumpsuit, where he rocked back and forth.

July 31, 2023 — Kayakers find remains of Jaynie Crosdale

On July 31, 2023, the Clay County Prosecuting Attorney's Office announced kayakers located the remains of Jaynie Crosdale.

The two kayakers had contacted the Missouri State Highway Patrol on June 23, 2023, about a body in the Missouri River in Saline County.

MSHP's marine division later recovered the remains and confirmed they belonged to Crosdale.

Aug. 3, 2023 — Investigators reviewing if Halsett involved in Jaynie Crosdale's death

On Aug. 3, 2023, authorities told KSHB 41's Sarah Plake police were reviewing if Haslett was involved in Jaynie Crosdale's death.

Excelsior Springs Chief Greg Dull confirmed that her remains had been found inside of a barrel, and that investigators were determining if the barrel matched evidence processed from Haslett's property.

Aug. 8, 2023 — Investigators return to river where Jaynie Crosdale's were found

On Aug. 8, 2023, investigators returned to the place where Jaynie Crosdale's remains were found to search for additional evidence.

Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson joined the Missouri State Highway Patrol at Hills Island Chute to become familiar with the scene.

There, he also asked the public to be on the lookout for additional barrels.

April 15, 2024 — Haslett appears in court; lawyers asks for case files to be sealed

On April 15, 2024, Haslett appeared in court where his attorney told a judge she wasn't receiving discovery in a timely manner.

His lawyer also filed a motion to seal court files in Haslett's case.

July 9, 2024 — Haslett charged with murder in connection to Jaynie Crosdale's death

On July 9, 2024, Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson announced Haslett is now accused of murdering Jaynie Crosdale.

During a press conference, Thompson announced Haslett is charged with first-degree murder in connection to Crosdale's death.

