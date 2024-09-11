Prosecutor wants testimony of Timothy Haslett Jr.'s victim documented on video ahead of trial

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Clay County Prosecuting Attorney's office wants to preserve the testimony of the young woman who escaped Timothy Haslett Jr.'s home in October 2022.

A motion filed on Aug. 29 asks Judge David Chamberlain to allow a recorded deposition of the woman, who is Haslett's living victim and only publicly known by the last name of Jones.

Sanders explains to the court they need the testimony on video because Jones is currently homeless, living in a "crime-ridden part of the metro," and has substance abuse issues.

The motion says Haslett "should not gain an advantage from targeting a person living on the margins of society."

TIMELINE | Case of accused Excelsior Springs murderer, rapist, kidnapper Timothy Haslett Jr.

Robert Sanders, assistant prosecutor, said in the motion that Jones is a "necessary and essential witness for the State," and that her "testimony establishes elements of the felonies that cannot be proven in any other manner."

Sanders goes on to say that she can identify Haslett as the defendant and was a witness to "incriminating statements the defendant made."

Jones previously provided statements about what happened to her while she was held captive in a handmade "dungeon" in Haslett's house in Excelsior Springs.

She said she was repeatedly tortured, raped, and assaulted.

She said Haslett told her he kidnapped and killed two other women before her.

The motion says conducting the deposition in the presence of Haslett and his attorney will afford Haslett "his constitutional right of personal confrontation with the witness against him, and his [constitutional] right of cross-examination."

The state and the defense would be able to use the video recording at trial.

A trial date has not been set yet.

If granted, the recorded deposition would take place in the Clay County's Division Four courtroom when court is not in session or in another vacant courtroom.

Haslett is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree rape, four counts of sodomy, two counts of assault, kidnapping, and endangering the welfare of a child.

The murder charge is in connection to Jaynie Crosdale's death, who was found in a blue barrel in the Missouri River in June 2023.

Crosdale, like Jones, had an unstable life on the street but those who knew her said she was bright and witty.

The I-Team reached out to Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson's office for an interview.

He declined and instead sent us this statement:

"In order to protect the rights of all parties and the integrity of the process, our office is unable to discuss the case. We remain focused on achieving justice inside the courtroom."

Haslett is scheduled to be in court on Sept. 17 at 1:30 p.m.

—