Accused rapist, kidnapper Timothy Haslett Jr. appears in court where attorney asked for case files be sealed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Timothy Haslett Jr., the man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman, appeared in court Monday.

During the court appearance, Haslett was in shackles, wearing a striped jail jumpsuit and was wearing glasses.

His attorney told a judge she's not receiving discovery in a timely manner. She also filed a motion to seal court files in Haslett's case.

Haslett was arrested on Oct. 7, 2022, after a woman and victim in the case knocked on doors and was yelling for help.

It was later discovered the woman had escaped from Haslett's home where he'd kept her in a room inside of his basement.

The woman, who was found wearing a trash bag, metal collar with a padlock and duct tape around her neck, managed to escape while Haslett took his child to school.

Haslett is charged with nine felonies for his alleged crimes.

His next court appearance is on May 15 where discovery will be discussed.

—