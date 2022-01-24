Court filing outlines additional detail in case against Chiefs LB Willie Gay

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Court documents released Monday by a Johnson County, Kansas, District Court judge offer a clearer glimpse in an incident last week involving Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay.

Gay was arrested late Wednesday, Jan. 19, by Overland Park Police and later charged with criminal damage of less than $1,000.

The affidavit unsealed Monday by the judge recounts the incident, in which Gay traveled to the apartment where his child was staying with the child’s mother.

In the affidavit, the woman told police she allegedly asked Gay not to wake the child, who was sleeping at the time, and for Gay to leave. The woman told police that after Gay refused to leave, a friend she had been talking to on the phone advised her to call police.

The woman said that once Gay found out she had called police, he allegedly took her phone and threw it across the room. Additionally, the woman said Gay allegedly threw a vacuum cleaner and humidifier, causing damage to the room. The woman also alleged that Gay pushed her down on the couch.

According to the affidavit, police contacted Gay at a residence in Fairway, Kansas, where he said the child’s mother called him and invited him over to see their child.

Gay said the woman allegedly called into question his parenting and eventually asked him to leave. Gay allegedly told police he got upset once he found out the woman had called police.

Gay allegedly admitted to police that he threw the vacuums cleaner at the woman’s bedroom door, but allegedly denied being physical with the woman or taking the phone out of her hand.

Gay pleaded not guilty to the charges in a brief video appearance on Thursday, Jan. 20. He later posted a $1,000 bond and was released from the Johnson County Adult Detention Center. He’s set to return to court for a diversion hearing on March 2.

On Friday, Jan. 22, a judge signed off on a no contact order between Gay and the woman.

