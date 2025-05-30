Watch Now
Creating connections | KC-area business reacts to potential 18th Street streetcar line

Jack McCormick
KSHB 41 talked to a local business in the Jazz District to hear their thoughts on having a potential streetcar line nearby.
KSHB 41 reporter Caroline Hogan covers development across the Kansas City area. Share your story idea with Caroline.

The Main Street streetcar extension isn't even open to riders yet, but Kansas City leaders are already thinking about what comes next, and it could be in the Jazz District.

On Thursday, the Kansas City Streetcar Authority Board approved a proposal to begin a feasibility study for a potential streetcar line down 18th Street. It would connect the Jazz District to downtown KC.

Kansas City Councilwoman Melissa Patterson Hazley was one of the advocates for this study. She said she reached out to the Streetcar Authority in 2023 and has been working on it ever since.

"How do we sustain the investments happening here on 18th and Vine, and that’s when I thought of the streetcar," Patterson Hazley said.

Councilwoman Melissa Patterson Hazley

There is no concrete plan to have a streetcar line on 18th Street, but Patterson Hazley feels like the time is now due to the momentum with other investments. Those investments include a new hotel, housing and Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

Patterson Hazley will chair the advisory committee and has rallied a group of local and city leaders to participate.

"There are so many voices that are excited and willing to work together, and willing to take these problems on," Patterson Hazley said.

One business in the 18th & Vine area, Vine Street Brewing, said they struggle with foot traffic and welcome any idea that could bring more customers.

Woodie Bonds

Between the empty storefronts and the disconnect from downtown, they can feel isolated.

"I really think anything that connects us to the Crossroads, because we're really already kinda connected in just beer," said Vine Street co-owner Woodie Bonds. "Those are our friends over there."

