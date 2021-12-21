Cyclomedia partners with Johnson County to start image-gathering project

OLATHE, Kan. — The process of gathering images for Johnson County's appraisal process is underway, through a partnership with Cyclomedia.

Updating the county's database of images happens every six years, and Cyclomedia says their approach allows for a smoother process of gathering all of that information.

"Safety works, new construction, maintaining roadways, assessing property values, new property, new construction... but I guess the main thing is that we really streamline the data. They need a huge amount of data to make their decisions, and basically we streamline it, make it very effective, very very efficient for them and save the taxpayers money," said field operations manager James Isley.

The county says the price tag comes in at around $706,000 and saves taxpayers more than $1 million based on past procedures.

The Cyclomedia vehicle has a camera affixed to the roof to gather multiple angles and images of every property in the county.

"There are five cameras on this system. So it takes every five meters it takes another set of five images. So in a day, we're going to collect 22,000, somewhere in there 22 to 25,000, has been a good estimate for this kind of an area," Isley explained. "Instead of having many crews out regularly, we get it collected, we get a huge amount of information collected, and then we're done. So I guess it's less impact on them. You know, clogging up the roadways or being in their way is reduced."

The project will continue through the winter when there is no foliage blocking properties. Time is also built in to account for any inclement weather during the image gathering process.