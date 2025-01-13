'Deeply disappointed': Genesis School going back to drawing board after commission ends sponsorship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Genesis School families and staff are unsure of their future once again.

The uncertainty comes after the Missouri Public Charter Commission voted Monday morning to not continue sponsoring the school.

School officials urged for the commission to consider the academic growth Genesis has seen.

On Jan. 3, Genesis' Executive Director Dr. Tom Stephens received a letter from the charter commission outlining three concerns.

Robbyn G. Wahby, executive director of the commission, said the school's performance didn't exceed those of the Kansas City Public Schools in the following areas:



GSI’s proficiency rate in ELA did not exceed the KCPS;

GSI’s science MPIs and proficiency rates were far below KCPS;

The status goals in GSI’s performance contract were not met.

Genesis school officials sent KSHB 41 the following statement expressing disappointment in the process.

"We are deeply disappointed that the Missouri Public Charter School Commissioners voted to end their sponsorship of Genesis School, effective at the conclusion of this school year. Over the last ten months, our organization successfully completed the Commission's rigorous renewal process, including representing our case at a public hearing in December where not a single Commissioner or staff member lodged any objections to the school continuing to operate.



"For the second time in three years, Commissioners were determined to eliminate a successful charter school choice from Kansas City's east side. After observing the Commission's public meeting, we still don't [know] why the Commissioners voted to eliminate Genesis as a public-school choice for our parents. The decision was arbitrary.



"Our school and families deserve a fair and transparent process that is grounded in facts, timely and objective. Genesis achieved tremendous growth in student achievement this year and continued a trend of programmatic improvement. We only sought an opportunity to work with the Commission to continue that improvement in the coming years. The data that supports Genesis' renewal is clear and available on our website. Regardless of the Commission's decision, Genesis is dedicated to exploring all options to continue to serve the academic and social needs of the Genesis school community." Genesis School

Kevin Foster, executive director for Genesis, told KSHB 41's Alyssa Jackson the school will now need to close or find a new sponsor.

