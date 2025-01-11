Is Genesis at risk of closing again? School officials urge charter commission to consider academic growth

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Genesis School is one of the oldest charter schools in Kansas City.

They've been in a unique position for the past few years with the Missouri Charter Commission.

Genesis won back their charter in 2023. However, their victory feels short-lived because school officials were informed their charter renewal may be voted down on Monday.

Every five years, their charter has to be renewed and it's set to expire in May.

The Missouri Charter Commission, which sponsors them, will have a meeting Monday morning to make a decision.

Kevin Foster, Genesis School's executive director, showed KSHB 41 a letter of concern from the commission's top official. It stated their performance does not meet expectations or exceed the Kansas City Public School District.

Foster said Robbyn Wahby, the charter commission's executive director, informed school officials that she will recommend a "no" vote at the meeting.

"Whether you are educating children, being good stewards of taxpayer dollars and we would argue serving a community...we do all those things and if we are told we can't do that anymore we will seek justice," he said.

KSHB 41 has covered Genesis' charter situation since the beginning. Last month, the school presented its academic growth and hopes of remaining open before the commission.

If Missouri's charter commission does not renew the school's charter, Genesis will have to close or find another sponsor. According to Foster, it's not impossible but will be a challenge.

Genesis board members are equally disappointed but hopeful that every commissioner doesn't feel the same way.

"It's just a shame really. The amount of time and effort our administration, our teachers and all the other staff did to create a culture that was so positive and innovative, that led to extreme positive changes, to be not even considered," said Tom Stephens, the board president.

Board members like Kyle Hollins don't believe the commission's criteria are clear.

He said Genesis is in a critical position to educate children who need extra assistance in the classroom.

"Not saying they're a school full of troubled kids but the environment that they sit in, the area they sit in, they [Genesis] serve that community. A lot of those young adults are starting behind the 'a ball' and Genesis is catching them up," Hollins said.

Foster and the board members doubled down on their growth with recent competitive test scores reaching some of the state's highest thresholds.

Stephens said, "Well, 'You don't meet the standard.' We don't know what the standard is still. We thought it was test scores."

Robbyn Wahby declined to comment prior to the commission's final decision at Monday's meeting.

Genesis is prepared to take legal action again if they vote no. Their legal counsel sent a letter to the commission to reconsider their position.

"It would break my heart," Foster said. "The inequity and the unfairness of closing our school...it would just be wrong."

