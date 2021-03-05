Menu

Demolition set to begin on old Johnson County Courthouse

Former Johnson County Courthouse in Olathe. Built in 1952.
Posted at 4:34 PM, Mar 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-05 17:34:46-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Now that the new Johnson County Courthouse in Olathe is open, work will begin to demolish the old courthouse.

The new courthouse opened to the public Jan. 7 at the northeast corner of Kansas Avenue and Santa Fe Street in Olathe.

Initial work to begin removing the old courthouse, which is on the southeast corner of the intersection, started this week, Johnson County officials announced.

Utilities to the building will be disconnected March 11 and temporary construction fencing has been erected around the old courthouse, which opened in 1952.

JE Dunn will begin the four-month demolition of the building’s exterior in April, which will cause sidewalk closures in the area through October.

A green space will be created in the former courthouse’s space as part of Johnson County Square, which will include a tree grove and curved walkway.

The new courthouse, which cost $193 million, includes 28 courtrooms, a parking lot and other amenities the old building didn’t have, but most proceedings remain virtual for now.

A frozen sprinkler line Feb. 8 forced the new courthouse to close for the day.

