Father of firefighter paramedic Graham Hoffman among crowd honoring Deputy Elijah Ming

Among the crowd of those present to pay their respects Monday morning was Michael Hoffman, the father of firefighter paramedic Graham Hoffman, who was also killed in the line of duty earlier this year.

Hoffman said he wanted to attend the procession along 7th Street Trafficway to pay his respects because his family knows what it’s like to deal with a loss of this magnitude.

He wore a t-shirt with Hoffman’s name and number on it, along with a necklace with his son’s face on it.

He brought a flag of his own, which he held as cars passed in Monday’s procession.

Jason Gould/KSHB 41 Michael Hoffman, father of Graham Hoffman, holds a flag during procession for Wyandotte County Sheriff's Deputy Elijah Ming.

Hoffman wasn’t the only attendee dealing with grief, which he said is still taking a toll.

“I lost my son a couple years ago, and I know the feeling,” said Cynthia Timms, who says Ming grew up in the same area where her family has lived for decades.

Jason Gould/KSHB 41 Cynthia Timms, community member who came to pay her respects for Deputy Ming along the downtown procession route.

“I would see him, his father out there throwing the football to him,” Timms said. “I said, ‘One day them little boys is going to be something.’”

Attendees Monday spanned a wide range of ages and professions.

Unified Government Mayor/CEO mayor Tyrone Garner and other UG staff observed the procession Monday.

Tiera Brooks attended both the funeral and the procession.

Jason Gould/KSHB 41 Tiera Brooks, community member who came to pay her respects for Deputy Ming along the downtown procession route.

“It was beautiful,” Brooks said about the funeral. “I didn’t really want to cry, I just wanted it to be a celebration of life.”

Brooks says her mother knew Deputy Ming well.

Even without knowing him, his reputation spoke for itself.

“I could tell through the community of everyone who came out for him, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, he meant a lot,’” Brooks said.

Jason Gould/KSHB 41 Procession route for Deputy Ming along N Seventh Street Trafficway in Kansas City, Kansas on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025.

Beyond the ‘thanks’ and notes, there’s a message Timms wants people to leave with going forward.

“I would want people to have more compassion and more love and just stop the violence,” Timms said.

