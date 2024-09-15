Watch Now
Did Taylor Swift get her gameday outfit from KC’s Westside Storey?

Taylor Swift was spotted wearing a vintage T-shirt dress at the Chiefs vs. Bengals game Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Westside Storey posted the same vintage piece earlier this month.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Citians, we think we’ve seen this film before.

Taylor Swift was spotted wearing a vintage T-shirt dress at the Chiefs vs. Bengals game Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

It looks an awful lot like a vintage piece Westside Storey posted earlier this month on Instagram.

Swift wore multiple pieces from the local Kansas City hotspot last season.

"As the Taylor order happened and that came out and people picked up the story, it's changed our store’s [trajectory]," said Westside Storey owner Chris Harrington. "What it's done for us sales-wise and what it's allowed us to do ... kind of dream bigger, as far as expanding that online section, expanding our vintage section, expanding the items that we carry."

It's also helped the store achieve its wildest dreams.

"We're slowly putting what we think is a great package together that would mean something to her, and hopefully can get that in her hands,” Harrington said.

The pressure to be the best is a game of its own for businesses like Shop Local KC.

"I never thought sports and arts go hand in hand, but they really do,” said owner Katie Mabry van Dieren.

She said the Chiefs drive sales and, of course, so do Taylor and Travis.

"Having a love story in Kansas City, along with winning sports and music, is just so great for everyone,” she said.

