Disney 100 Exhibition opens Friday at Union Station in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo — The much-anticipated Disney100: Exhibition opens its doors Friday at Union Station.

Union Station has been transformed into a wonderland where fans can explore the evolution of Disney from its early days with Mickey Mouse, to its current iconic characters.

"Our team has been counting down the days. So we're so excited to bring this to Kansas City," said Lauren Kovarna, associate VP of marketing.

The exhibit, celebrating Disney’s centennial, is set to engage fans of all ages with a variety of artifacts, interactive displays and behind-the-scenes glimpses into the beloved world of Disney.

"It spans across 10 imaginatively themed galleries, 250 artifacts, so guests can come and see props, costumes, works of art. There's lots of photo ops, there's interactives and there's truly something for everyone here," Kovarna said.

It's been a long work in progress for Union Station in partnership with Walt Disney Archives to bring this immersive experience to life in Kansas City.

"Our leadership team travels the country looking for exhibitions that are world class that we can bring here to the Bank of America Gallery. And this is something that's been on their radar for several years now," Kovarna said.

The exhibition is expected to draw large crowds, so visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance.

Disney’s 100 Exhibition will run from Friday through Nov. 30, 2024. For ticket information and exhibit details, visit Union Station’s website.

__

