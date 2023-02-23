Diversity is helping shape how new KCI terminal looks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Minority-owned and women-owned business are playing a major role in construction and operation of KCI's new single terminal.

"It’s exhilarating, exciting all at the same time," said Thalia Cherry, the founder and owner of CHERRY. "I feel just incredibly privileged for the opportunity to have our product and being one of the partners, retail partners with the airport.”

CHERRY is one of the minority and women-owned businesses with space inside the new airport terminal.

“Super proud to be a part of that energy, that excitement and that commitment to making sure that minority businesses have the access for the availability to be able to showcase their great products or services," explained Cherry.

Diversity extends beyond only vendors and concessions.

Edgemoor Infrastructure and Real Estate was in charge of the $1.5 billion terminal project.

The company provided information regarding participation of KCMO certified minority and women-owned businesses, with diversity goals were exceeded in finding businesses to construction and design the terminal.

Professional Services:



Minority-owned firms 20.5% (Goal 20%)

Women-owned firms 16.4% (Goal 15%)

Construction Services:



Minority-owned firms 25.4% (Goal 20%)

Women-owned firms 18.7% (Goal 15%)

Workforce Participation:



Minorities 24.46% (Goal 20%)

Female 7.72% (Goal 2.75%)

Project Partners:



133 Minority and women-owned businesses

248 Kansas City-area project partners (312 total project partners)

With the terminal complete and soon to open, Cherry is proud to be part of the minority and women-owned businesses shaping the new KCI terminal.

"I can’t event describe how thankful we are to be able to be part of something so large and significant that will really transcend our company and other minority companies for many years in the future.”

The new KCI terminal opens Tuesday, Feb. 28.

