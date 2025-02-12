'Doing our best': Mission city crews prepare for this week's winter storm

A winter storm warning goes into effect at 9 p.m. Tuesday for most of the Kansas City area.

Several school districts and organizations already cancelled Wednesday classes and activities.

“They will be ready to go plowing those streets,” Mission Public Works Director Stephanie Boyce said. “We generally wait until there's about two inches of accumulation on the ground.”

Boyce said Mission crews pre-treated roads Monday.

She said crews will work twelve-hour shifts. They’ll plow main roads and then clear public sidewalks.

“Later on this evening, they’ll start salting all the roads for when we know the storm is coming in,” she said.

Boyce said most Johnson Drive sidewalks are private, which means residents must clear off the snow.

“We're doing our best to make sure our roads are clear and safe for vehicle traffic, and we urge property owners to help maintain the same for their sidewalks and driveways,” Boyce said.

Some parts of Kansas City are still recovering from January's historic blizzard as they get ready for this week’s winter weather.

“Oh, the pile was almost as tall as we were last time,” Mission resident Jill Davidson said. “It still hasn't melted.”

When KSHB 41 first interviewed Davidson, the snow was piled so high on the sidewalk outside her residence, her son couldn’t walk to school.

“I hope we don't get as much snow, because it's going to be the same thing again that we had last time, where the kids can't get to school without walking in the streets,” she said.

Boyce said residents who need to report a concern regarding a city road or sidewalk can do so through Mission’s Public Works website, or by calling the city’s main Public Works phone number.

She also said residents can utilize a volunteer snow removal program for extra sidewalk or street clearing they might need.