'Don't count Kansas out': Delegates gather, plan logistics ahead of Democratic National Convention

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas delegates for the Democratic National Convention gathered in Lenexa on Sunday to mingle and talk logistics ahead of the DNC in August.

They were even paid a visit from Gov. Laura Kelly, who offered words of encouragement to the delegates in attendance.

There are 45 total delegates headed to Chicago, and just under 40 attended Sunday’s gathering.

It’s been a robust few months of this year’s election cycle, something Jeanna Repass, chair of Kansas’ Democratic Party, said is important to acknowledge.

Jack McCormick/KSHB 41 Jeanna Repass

“The reality is, it's an unprecedented time,” Repass said. “The sitting of the United States is the leader of the Democratic Party, and he made a decision that he was going to pass the torch to someone else, and that is unprecedented.”

Repass said what’s not unprecedented is doing a roll call and how the party plans to vote.

“We were always going to do a roll call vote prior to going to Chicago, but now it’s about making sure the vice president or anyone else who meets the criteria has an opportunity to present their case to the delegates, and then have them vote on that person,” Repass said.

Currently, the virtual roll call vote is scheduled to take place ahead of the convention on Aug. 1.

After President Biden’s announcement he was no longer seeking re-election in the 2024 presidential race, his subsequent endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris left delegates like Sen. Dinah Sykes feeling rejuvenated.

Jack McCormick/KSHB 41 Dinah Sykes

“I was excited before, but now, with Kamala being our nominee, I'm super excited to be there," she said. "And just that renewed energy I think that she's bringing to the younger voters."

That energy was palpable for other delegates like Henry Chamberlain, who serves as the Kansas Democratic Party National Committeeman.

Jack McCormick/KSHB 41 Henry "Hank" Chamberlain

“There’s been an immense amount of enthusiasm, there’s been an immense amount of fundraising, there’s been an immense amount of volunteerism, and with that, we can sustain a campaign,” Chamberlain said. “I thought that we’d have maybe several hats in the ring, but the vice president had the delegates wrapped up with amazing unanimity in a surprisingly short amount of time.”

But still, the clock is ticking.

“I think that Vice President Harris' campaign is starting very late in the game, and we've got a lot of work to do,” Chamberlain said.

Younger voters like Raider Gonzales, a DNC delegate for the 1st Congressional District and second vice president to the Kansas Young Democrats, said now's the time for his generation to step up.

Jack McCormick/KSHB 41 Raider Gonzales

“Young people are starting to pay more attention to the politics that we’re all facing, we’re starting to see different sides of the political spectrum come together and see what is really at stake in this election,” Gonzales said.

Gonzales said he’s viewing his service one way.

“With seriousness,” he said. “‘Cause I’m not only representing the state of Kansas. I’m representing our national young Dems, I’m representing our state young Dems on a national level here, so I’m here to have fun with it and look forward to getting together with other state delegations and electing Kamala Harris as our Democratic nominee.”

Gonzales said a lot is at stake in this election, including abortion and LGBTQ+ rights.

“As an LGBTQ person, I don't necessarily want to be involved in politics, I want to live my life. But right now, my rights are under attack, our democracy is under attack,” said Jae Moyer, Kansas delegate for the 2024 DNC.

Jack McCormick/KSHB 41 Jae Moyer

Moyer says they’re proud to be the only transgender delegate in the delegation, and even though they served as a delegate in 2020, this election is undoubtedly historic.

“Electing the first female president, electing the first Indian president, a Black woman to the presidency; that is a huge thing,” Moyer said.

Moyer says they too believe in the power of young adults in this election.

“I’m 25 years old, I’m a proud Gen Z, and we’re the future of the country,” Moyer said. “We really are. Young folks will become the old folks soon. As we grow and we learn, we should be involved, we should be engaged. It’s our voices that will lead the country in the future.”

Ron Hobert heard Harris loud and clear when he was in Houston on Thursday when she addressed the American Federation of Teachers, where Hobert serves as the Kansas State President.

Jack McCormick/KSHB 41 Ron Hobert

“She just spoke to me and I just thought, 'This is the woman that we need to have in the White House,'" Hobert said.

Harris’ stance on gun violence also stuck out to Hobert.

“As a teacher living with gun violence my whole entire career of 32 years, and also having a daughter and a son-in-law be at the Chiefs parade and experience gun violence, I’ve experienced gun violence as a parent, so therefore, I’m with her,” Hobert said.

And while these delegates are hoping for unity amongst their party this election, they’re also hoping their unity as a state speaks for itself.

“Look at the Aug. 2 abortion vote,” Moyer said. “Kansas was the first state in the nation to vote on abortion rights, and we sent a very clear message: that we are not going backward and that this country is a place for everyone.”

Gonzales shared a similar sentiment.

“I think a lot of people around this country underestimate Kansas, so my message to them is don’t count us out,” Gonzales said. “We’re coming. We might not be there now, but we’re coming.”

