Don't let Kansas City's cold temps creep up on you this Halloween

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cold temperatures may literally send shivers down your spine this Halloween.

But Amber Arnett-Bequeaith — vice president of Full Moon Productions, which operates Kansas City's famed haunted houses The Beast and Edge of Hell — said there is still plenty of reason to celebrate.

“It’s a holiday that lets us be somebody who maybe we are not the rest of the year, so it lets our creative juices flow,” Arnett-Bequeaith said. "It’s the elements that bring it all together that create this beautiful synergy around the holiday. And then we kind of got that cold snap that just came right around the corner.”

Long lines out the door often mean the haunted house patrons are subject to the elements. And with the KSHB 41 Weather team forecasting temperatures in the lower 30s after sundown Tuesday, Arnett-Bequeaith said it's important to dress warmly.

“We do have covered shelter while waiting in line at the Edge of Hell, but we don’t at the Beast, so you want to make sure and just dress appropriately, “ she said. “When you come to the haunted attractions, you want to make sure that you wear appropriate shoes and very comfortable clothing to stay warm, but also these are very physical attractions. It’s all about finding your way out, and sometimes you have to crawl to get out or get in or be revived from the coffin.”

Arnett-Bequeaith said the name of the game is to let the attractions jump out and scare you rather than letting the cold creep up.

“You are here, you are living in the scene it is your own adrenaline rush," she said. "Don't stay home ... get out and enjoy the holiday and become whoever you want to be."

