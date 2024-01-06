Eagle Days returns to Smithville Lake for 28th year

SMITHVILLE, Mo. — If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, Eagle Days returns for its 28th year at Smithville Lake.

The free event runs from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on Sunday. It is hosted between the Missouri Department of Conservation, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Clay County Parks and Recreation Department.

The bird watching will be throughout the day outside with staff scoping out where the eagles are flying by. There will be activities indoors like a raptor show and other wildlife to view at the Paradise Point Golf Course Clubhouse.

Bill Graham with MDC said weather conditions aren’t ideal for eagle watching due to the lack of ice on the lake, allowing the birds to hunt a wider area. However, he expects people will still be in awe.

“The biggest of eagles are really impressive size-wise and in flight. They're really graceful. You see them doing the fishing or just gliding around or circling around, but even sitting in a tree they're really magnificent birds. I mean, you're used to seeing cardinals and goldfinches at your bird feeder. And then here's an eagle it's like ‘Oh wow, that's a big bird,’” Graham said.

Graham said to start at the clubhouse and from there staff will provide lookout locations the day of. You can find more information on the events and raptor show times online.

