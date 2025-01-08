Enjoying the snow? KC dermatologist says limit your time outdoors during frigid cold temps

KANSAS CITY, Mo — In-person classes have been canceled due to the snow and frigid cold temperatures across the Kansas City area and many families have been making use of the snow.

Brookside Park has been filled with sledders the past few days, Luke Finocchario said he loves taking his daughter there.

“We come out here every year since we've been living here. It's just fun to go down. It's a neighborhood thing. It's fun on the Fourth of July and it's fun when it's covered in snow," said Finocchario.

Keeping the cold temperatures in mind, Luke said he's limiting his time outdoors.

"40 minutes, not much more than that," said Finocchario. "You know, then go back inside, maybe come back later in the day.”

One thing doctors keep an eye on during these frigid cold temps are frostbites. Dr. Anand Rajpara said every year they treat many people for it.

“Yeah unfortunately it is more common in the unhoused population which has also been increasing so we see a lot more in people that can't unfortunately get to warmer shelter areas.”

It only takes about 10-15 minutes for frostbite to develop.

So what should you be looking for?

Early symptoms are as such:



Skin changes: Your skin may begin to become cold and pale, often times a waxy feel.

Tingling and numbness: Most common areas are fingers, toes, ears, nose.

Pain: You may begin to feel pain in a certain area, the affected area will feel like a burning sensation.

Tips to help avoid frostbite:



Layer up: wearing the proper clothing to cover your hands, feet, face; double or triple layering is suggested.

Limit your time outdoors.

Avoid drinking alcohol.

Move around to keep blood flowing

“Get a good pair of mittens. Load up on socks. And still can enjoy the sledding, just be smart about it," said Dr. Rajpara.

If you began to feel any of those symptoms, doctors say to go indoors and warm-up, if symptoms don't get better or worsen then you should seek medical attention immediately.

