Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Evergy issues requests for new wind-energy projects

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Charlie Riedel/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2015, file photo, cattle graze in a pasture against a backdrop of wind turbines which are part of the 155-turbine Smoky Hill Wind Farm near Vesper, Kan. A Kansas legislator has sparked controversy with a proposal to limit wind farm construction in the state.
Wind Energy Kansas
Posted at 10:47 AM, Oct 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-18 11:47:42-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Evergy plans to beef up its renewable energy supply in Kansas.

The power utility, which provides electrical service to approximately 1.6 million customers in Kansas and Missouri, issued a Request for Proposals to buy wind-energy supplies of up to 1,000 megawatts.

The goal is to have the new projects online by 2026, but preference will be given to projects that can be in operation by mid-2024 through the end of 2025.

Project proposals, which are due by Nov. 23, 2021, must generate at least 50 megawatts and connect to the Southwest Power Pool.

Preference also will be given to projects located in Kansas and are subject to regulatory approval.

Evergy, which said half of the power it supplies to homes and businesses comes from “emission-free sources” previously announced a plan to be carbon neutral by 2045.

As part of that push, Evergy plans to continue to add renewable energy sources and retire fossil-fueled energy generation.

RELATED | KS agency to review Evergy, Southwest Power Pool over February blackouts

Failures within the Southwest Power Pool, which coordinates the power grid for Missouri and Kansas along with more than a dozen other states, originated in Texas during a polar vortex in February.

The cascading effect led to deadly blackouts and rolling outages across the region to calls to conserve energy during the power emergency.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kansas City Chiefs Coverage