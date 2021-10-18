Evergy issues requests for new wind-energy projects

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Evergy plans to beef up its renewable energy supply in Kansas.

The power utility, which provides electrical service to approximately 1.6 million customers in Kansas and Missouri, issued a Request for Proposals to buy wind-energy supplies of up to 1,000 megawatts.

The goal is to have the new projects online by 2026, but preference will be given to projects that can be in operation by mid-2024 through the end of 2025.

Project proposals, which are due by Nov. 23, 2021, must generate at least 50 megawatts and connect to the Southwest Power Pool.

Preference also will be given to projects located in Kansas and are subject to regulatory approval.

Evergy, which said half of the power it supplies to homes and businesses comes from “emission-free sources” previously announced a plan to be carbon neutral by 2045 .

As part of that push, Evergy plans to continue to add renewable energy sources and retire fossil-fueled energy generation.

Failures within the Southwest Power Pool, which coordinates the power grid for Missouri and Kansas along with more than a dozen other states, originated in Texas during a polar vortex in February .