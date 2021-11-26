Evergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony kicks off the holidays in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Country Club Plaza lights are on, signaling the start of the holiday season in Kansas City.

“It’s going to be so pretty seeing them all around,” said Molly McDonald, who attended the event with her parents.

The lights not only light up the night skies — as they have for 92 years — but also the hearts of the young and the old.

“I mean, I’m a really big Christmas fan, and it’s really just nice and cold and I get to be with my family,” said Jack McDonald, Molly's brother.

This year, the Evergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony felt different, especially after the pandemic canceled last year's lighting ceremony .

“It means a lot because you can see that things are trying to get back to normal," said Jose Vargas, attendee. "We know normal is out the window right now, but it's good to see people are out."

With the help of the community and the Kansas City Current , who had the honor of flipping this year's switch to light up the 15 blocks that make up the Plaza, a Kansas City tradition is back and better than ever.

“Growing up in Kansas City is getting to be a part of the greatest traditions of all time all year, and it’s just really exciting to share with my teammates, as well as the rest of the holidays,” said Sydney Miramontez, KC Current defender.

The lights run from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. nightly until Jan. 9, 2022.