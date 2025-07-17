Executive Frank White, Jr. vetoes ordinance calling for recall election

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr., vetoed an ordinance Thursday that would have established an election asking voters whether White should be recalled.

The Jackson County Legislature voted earlier this month to advance a recall election after the county clerk’s office verified enough signatures had been submitted in a petition calling for a recall of White .

Following the vote, White had until July 17 to veto the ordinance, which he was widely expected to do.

“This ordinance is not just unlawful, but it’s also fiscally reckless and a dangerous misuse of the democratic process,” White said in a statement announcing his veto. “If forces our local election boards to break the law, waste taxpayer dollars and invites chaos into how recalls are conducted in Jackson County.”

White said voters “deserve better.”

It’s the latest twist in an ongoing saga involving White, Jackson County residents and legislators.

The recall ordinance passed by legislators called on the election to be placed on the Aug. 26, 2025, ballot.

But that timetable was seen as aggressive by many, including the Kansas City and Jackson County Election Boards. The two entities would be tasked with conducting the election.

Last week, the two boards filed a lawsuit saying that they would violate Missouri and federal law in order to carry out the Aug. 26 election. Instead, they asked the judge to allow the recall election to be placed on the Nov. 4, 2025, ballot.

In his statement Thursday, White seemed to support the November option, calling it “the right thing.”

“The legislature can move the recall to the November 2025 ballot, which would comply with the law, protect the will of the people and save taxpayers millions,” White said.

KSHB 41 News has reached out to legislators to see if they will attempt to override White’s veto.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

