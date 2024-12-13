Expert explains redactions related to Missouri's Sunshine Law

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Nov. 7, an Independence police officer shot and killed Maria Pike and her infant Destinii while responding to a domestic violence call at an apartment.

KSHB 41 News staff Maria Pike and her daughter, Destinii

Calls for transparency by police accountability groups after their death were met with redacted records.

The Independence Police Department released a copy of its use of force policy after KSHB 41's Abby Dodge requested it through Missouri’s Sunshine Law.

The department redacted parts of the policy, which is within the guidelines of the law.

Legislators in Jefferson City recently made changes to the law.

After 9/11, lawmakers added an exception for law enforcement agencies to not release policies and plans related to incidents that "are or appear to be terrorist in nature."

In 2023 lawmakers took that language out, which experts said broadened the law.

"With the change in this law, we went from a relatively narrow exception relating to potential terrorist activities to a much broader exception," said Dentons Law Firm Partner Mark Johnson. "Anything relating to a situation that law enforcement would at the time consider to be a critical situation."

Johnson said the situations deemed "critical" are open to interpretation.

The Independence Police Department cited the recently-modified section of Missouri’s Sunshine Law as a reason for the redaction.

It added if the redacted portion were public, it could "endanger citizens and police department personnel."

Independence Police Chief Adam Dustman addressed reporting on the redacted policy at a rally in support of the department last weekend.

Will Straw/KSHB Independence Police Chief Adam Dustman

"There’s a reason that carve out exists," Dustman said. “And that is that we don’t want to telegraph to the public how we do some of the things that we do so that you know when that is coming if unfortunately you are ever involved in that situation. Whether there is a justifiable use of force under our policy.”

The chief went on to add that the department could make changes.

"Maybe we need to do a better job of refining our policy process to not be separating policy from procedure," he said. "We will go through that. We have undertaken that before and we will continue to do so."

After the Independence Police Department sent KSHb 41 the redacted Use of Force policy, we asked surrounding agencies for the same policy.

Of the 15 policies we have received, only two are redacted: Raymore and Independence.

