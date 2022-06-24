Faith in KC: Kansas City Atheist Coalition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Faith in KC has featured conversations examining the tenets and belief systems of multiple faith backgrounds represented in the Kansas City region.

But what about those on the other side of the spectrum who do not believe in any deity?

This month's guest is Jordan McKinney, president of the Kansas City Atheist Coalition.

In this conversation with KSHB 41 anchor Taylor Hemness, McKinney discusses his background as a person of faith, which he says is common among people who identify as atheists. He also describes what it's like to live in KC as an atheist, and why some choose to remain quiet about their beliefs.

McKinney even describes his organization's challenges when trying to work with certain non-profit agencies.

McKinney references City Union Mission specifically, and suggests that that organization has been unwilling to work with KCAC on certain endeavors.

KSHB 41 contacted City Union Mission to respond to McKinney's thoughts. A spokesman for City Union Mission issued the following statement:

"We appreciate the support of many volunteers at City Union Mission. It is true that if you are going to materially interact with our shelter guests, we require the volunteer to pass a background check as well as share our faith beliefs. We serve and care for everyone and believe all people are worthy of help when they are homeless. We are committed to sharing the gospel and meeting the spiritual, physical and emotional needs of men, women, and children who are poor or homeless."