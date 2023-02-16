Fallen KCPD officer remembered Thursday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The life of a Kansas City, Missouri, police officer killed in the line of duty Wednesday night is being remembered Thursday morning.

Police say the officer was struck and killed while on patrol Wednesday night near Truman Road and Benton Boulevard.

While the officer has not been identified, police say he was a 20-year veteran of KCPD and was part of the department’s Canine Unit. The officer’s dog was also killed in the line of duty.

Police plan to hold a news conference Thursday with additional updates.

“This morning, our city mourns the loss of life of a twenty-year veteran of the Kansas City Police Department, along with an innocent civilian and a canine officer,” Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas said Thursday. “My prayers are with the families and friends of those we have lost and all of the women and men of law enforcement.”

The death came several hours after more than two dozen law enforcement agencies gathered together to provide safety and security for hundreds of thousands of people attending the Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade.

“From such joy to such tragedy in one day,” the Clay County Sheriff’s Department tweeted Thursday. “Our hearts are with everyone involved in this horrible incident and their loved ones and co-workers, especially those who had to respond to the scene.”

Police departments on both sides of the state line took to social media to express their support.

