Families flock inside Union Station to avoid heat wave

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the midst of a days-long heat wave, families sought relief Monday inside Union Station’s Science City.

“This is pretty much the first really, really hot weekend we’ve had in a while,” said parent Lia Linzie.

While many children were enjoying their final day of summer break, parents told KSHB's Abby Dodge outdoor activities were absolutely not an option.

“They know it’s miserable out, and so they’re good with this,” said Dena Ford, mother of two.

Others sought the cool AC of Union Station, too. With the days of back-to-school preparation far behind them, Kyung Yun and his wife decided to take their afternoon stroll indoors.

“When you get older, it’s not an easy task," Yun joked.

An excessive heat warning for the metro is in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday.

