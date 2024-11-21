Family awaits answers 2 weeks after mother, baby die in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Two weeks after 34-year-old Maria Pike and infant Destinii Hope died, authorities are still investigating the police shooting surrounding their death.

Since the November 7th incident, police have not confirmed how either person died.

Because police are involved in the shooting, the Eastern Jackson County Police Involved Incident Team is investigating. The Blue Springs Police Department is leading this case.

Maria and Destinii’s family laid them to rest Thursday afternoon. On a phone call, they told me they wanted to know why police fired their weapons, to look at body camera footage, and to understand why the investigation is still not finished.

Behind the scenes, we’ve been trying to get answers for our community as to how the mother and daughter died.

Police said Maria had a knife. I asked if the baby was injured when officers arrived.

This was Police Chief Adam Dustman’s response the day after the incident:

“I do not know about injuries. Nothing that I’m aware of that indicated specific injuries or possibility of injuries, that will all be part of the investigation,” Chief Dustman said. “I know you all have lingering questions about who, what, when, where, why, and how. And I get that I really do. That will be stuff that we don't have access to as they dig in.”

Investigators originally told KSHB 41 they anticipated finishing their work this week. That is no longer the case, so we asked why there were delays.

The lead investigator said they still have interviews to conduct and are waiting on investigative items that are being sent to them.

“Our goal is to ensure we submit a complete and thorough investigation and other than a couple of delays the investigation is proceeding as expected,” Captain Flowers with BSPD said.

Investigators anticipate finishing interviews the week of November 25th and then taking some time to compile all of the information before passing their case onto the prosecutor’s office.

