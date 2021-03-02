Family dog shot in KCK as children play

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Kansas City, Kansas, family's dog is recovering after someone opened fire in their neighborhood, hitting and injuring the dog.

It happened over the weekend and the family said it could have been a lot worse.

Lindsay Rush said her children were playing outside on their trampoline when they heard the gunshot.

Their dog, Sophie, started yelping and they immediately saw her gunshot wound.

"Where it happened, our kids could have easily been hurt along with our dog," Rush said. "This is a pretty quiet neighborhood. We've never had problems like this."

Friends of KC Animals stepped into help the family with vet costs, raising $2,000 for her emergency care. Britton Hunter, the organization's board president, said they were appalled to hear about the shooting.

"It's callous, incredibly irresponsible,"Hunter said. "Poor Sophie has been through a lot for sure. We're always here for families who are really struggling."

Sophie is recovering well.

Friends of KC Animals said any leftover money from the donations will go to other animals in need.

KCKPD is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 913-573-6000.