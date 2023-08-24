Family of Clay County man killed in hit-and-run offering $5K for information on case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The family of a 30-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run in Clay County on July 30 is offering a $5,000 reward for information that can lead to an arrest in his death.

Early that morning, deputies responded to the area near NE 120th Street between A Highway and Fishing River Road.

When they arrived, they determined John Paul Scheidecker had been hit and the driver responsible did not stop.

Investigators said Scheidecker had pulled over on the side of road not far from his farm before he was hit.

Scheidecker's family previously spoke to KSHB 41 about his love for his dream property, among other passions he had.

Anyone who may have information can submit an anonymous tip at the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers hot line at (816)-474-8477.

