Family of woman allegedly killed by husband draws attention to domestic violence

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The family of a 25-year-old woman allegedly killed by her husband spoke with reporters Friday as part of their effort to draw focus on domestic violence.

Regan Gibbs, a former goalkeeper with the University of Kansas women’s soccer team, was found dead on Monday, May 16, inside a Lawrence, Kansas, apartment .

The very next day , the Douglas County, Kansas, prosecutor’s office charged Gibbs’ husband, Chad Joseph Marek, 26, with murder.

While police and prosecutors have only provided broad details of the incident, saying domestic violence could be a contributing factor, Gibbs’ family members spoke in more detail.

“I will always remember how she laughed with such great intensity,” said Kristin Gibbs, Regan’s mother. “She had faith in people, love for people and she trusted people.”

Kristin Gibbs said she wasn’t legally married to Marek and that he had manipulated her through her faith.

She said that Marek “slowly isolated her from people who expressed concerns” over their relationship.

Kristin Gibbs implored others to pay attention to warning signs indicating domestic violence.

“Don’t ignore them,” she said. “Go emphatically after that warning.”

Regan Gibbs’ three younger sisters also spoke with reporters Friday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

